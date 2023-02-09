HARRISBURG — Representatives from the Department of Revenue will visit senior and community centers over the next several weeks to help Pennsylvanians who need help filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns and Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications.
Locally, the Department of Revenue will be available at Benton Senior Center, 42 Community Drive, Benton, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27; Berwick Senior Center, 1401 Orange St., Berwick, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28; Bloomsburg Senior Center, 229 West 6th St., Bloomsburg, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24; Catawissa Senior Center, 319 Pine St., Catawissa, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20; Montour Senior Center, 605 West Mahoning St., Danville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21; Coal Region Senior Center, 2 East Arch St., Shamokin, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23; Sunbury Senior Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., Sunbury, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8.
In addition to the locations noted above, state personal income tax assistance is available at the Department of Revenue’s district offices. Assistance at district offices is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers are encouraged to email or call ahead to schedule an appointment.
Taxpayers who need assistance with the Pennsylvania personal income tax return (PA-40) should bring their tax information/income statements, a photo identification card (driver's license, etc.), and the Social Security cards for themselves and their dependents. As a reminder, all taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2022 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Applicants who need assistance with the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program application (PA-1000) should check the eligibility guidelines on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the Department of Revenue website. The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.