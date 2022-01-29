LEWISBURG — People who are new to Medicare are invited to attend a “Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who Are Joining,” a free community workshop at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Union County Library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. The event is co-sponsored by PA MEDI, a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, and the Union County Library.
This workshop is specifically designed to assist people who will be enrolling in Medicare, either because they will turn 65 years old or because they receive Social Security disability benefits. The workshop is also appropriate for spouses and caregivers. To register, call 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.