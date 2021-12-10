MIDDLEBURG — Brent A. Garris is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail on charges he raped a woman on Nov. 25.
State police at Selinsgrove charged Garris, of Freeburg, after speaking with the woman who said she was sexually assaulted by him despite her appeals for him to stop, court records said.
Garris was arraigned before on-call District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch on charges of felony rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault. He is being held on bail pending a Dec. 21 preliminary hearing before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg in Middleburg.