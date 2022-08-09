MOUNT CARMEL — The state on Monday recognized Northumberland County for the construction of its $1.01 million low-income housing project designed for older veterans in Mount Carmel.
On Monday, the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello toured Freedom Court at 310 W. Seventh St., Mount Carmel. Vilello was joined by leaders from the borough, Northumberland County and state government.
“It’s first-class all the way. We use Ed (Christiano) and Pat (Mack) as examples of a group that’s doing it right and getting stuff done,” said Vilello of the Housing Authority of Northumberland County. “We often send people here to see some of the projects so other areas can learn from what they’re doing.”
The Housing Authority of Northumberland County completed the project in April 2020 with $750,000 in funding through DCED’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program and $33,640 in funding through Northumberland County’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The former empty lot was once a 1940s war garden that provided food for people during war rationing.
Groundbreaking was in October 2018 and the project was completed in March by contractor WSL Inc., of New Bloomfield. This development included the construction of five garden-style apartments. Each apartment features a full kitchen, dining room/living room combination, bath and bedroom, front porches and additional parking. It is modeled after Phoenix Court Apartments in Atlas, near Mount Carmel.
Since Gov. Tom Wolf first took office, more than $96 million in HOME funding has been provided to 163 projects in 42 counties. HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment, said Vilello.
Freedom Court houses the same residents now as it did when it originally opened in 2020: three U.S. Army veterans and two U.S. Air Force veterans, including Joseph Bobber, 86, who served in the 82nd Airborne in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962.
“This is really nice,” said Bobber, a former Shamokin resident. “Thank God it’s for the military.”
Bobber said he has had two heart attacks, so living at Freedom Court has been beneficial for him.
“My drug store and grocery store are only two blocks away,” he said. “I’m not allowed to drive far. Being in the condition I’m in, it’s nice.”
“We are very grateful for all of the support in securing the HOME funding to construct Freedom Court,” said Ed Christiano, executive director of the Housing Authority of Northumberland County. “Freedom Court was a previously unused piece of ground that now provides nice, safe, and stable housing for five senior/veteran households. This investment through the HOME program has made a tremendous impact on the local community, but more importantly it’s had a huge impact on the seniors/veterans that Freedom Court has been able to house.”
Mount Carmel Mayor Phillip Cimino said the project is something Mount Carmel needs.
“I’m quite proud it happened here in Mount Carmel,” said Cimino. “To be able to give back to the veterans, I hope to see more of it in the future.”
County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano thanked everyone involved in the completion of the project.
“When we build these, it not only benefits the county but it benefits our citizens and especially our veterans,” said Schiccatano. “We want to help our veterans as much as we can.”
County Area Agency on Aging and Veterans Affairs Administrator Karen Leonovich said older residents have a difficult time maintaining a home.
“These types of housing are wonderful for older adults and veterans, to keep them safe, to keep them living independently for as long as we can,” said Leonovich.