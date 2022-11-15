MOUNT CARMEL — Freedom Court in Mount Carmel was awarded the Sterling Achievement Award for Housing.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) submitted Freedom Court at 310 W. Seventh St., Mount Carmel, for consideration to the Council of State Community Development Agencies (COSCDA). COSCDA is a national association representing state agencies dedicated to housing and community development.
This award was received by officials from DCED in September, and they will be showcasing it to all who were part of the team that put together this development. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at the Freedom Court site. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held the event at the Housing Authority Offices located at 420 W. Seventh St., Mount Carmel.