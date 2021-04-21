All four Valley counties will go under a freeze watch Thursday morning as a cold front slides across Pennsylvania over the next few days.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, the freeze watch is for places where the growing season has started but many other areas will also see temperatures below freezing. Residents are encouraged to protect sensitive vegetation and bring potted plants inside.
The watch is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for 16 counties, including Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union.
Temperatures could drop to below freezing and as low as 30 overnight, NWS reports.