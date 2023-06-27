LEWISBURG — The commercial freezer in the Union County Jail malfunctioned over the weekend, causing officials to transport frozen food to another freezer more than two miles away.
At Tuesday's public work session of the Union County Commissioners, Facilities Director Robert Sudduth and Commissioner Preston Boop said the meat and other food stored in the freezer at the jail 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg, had to be taken to a working freezer at the Union County Resource Center at 480 Hafer Road, Lewisburg. The malfunction occurred on Sunday.
Warden Ernie Ritter, Sudduth and other county staff members "worked overtime this weekend to try to get it up and running, moved all the food out of the freezer onto Bob's truck, hauled it to the resource center and put it in the freezer so it wouldn't spoil," said Boop. "The bigger question is we have found that we have aging equipment in the kitchen in the jail."
The temporary fix is to swap freezers between the jail and the resource center and fix the broken one. The commissioners plan to discuss a more permanent fix with the prison board as budget time approaches.
"We have aging and failing equipment in that facility," said Boop. "It could very well be a capital budget discussion and decision. I don't want to wait until it's budget time to start having these conversations."
Sadduth said the defrost timer on the jail freezer stopped working. The timer would go into defrost and stay there, he said.
He plans to order parts to fix it at the resource center where there is more room to work, he said.