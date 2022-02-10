MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — The Fremont Fire Department will kick off its annual fundraiser on March 1 with a goal of $25,000.
Each year, the department conducts a fund drive in the spring to allow the citizens of its response area to contribute. This fund drive goes specifically to the truck fund to reduce debt on the new fire engine the department purchased in 2019.
Local residents should be receiving a donation request in the mail soon. Donations can be mailed to the Fremont Fire Department at P.O. Box 83, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853 and put in the memo line "Fund Drive." Donations can also be made online via PayPal at fremontfd.com.