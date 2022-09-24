LEWISBURG — Six-year-old Micah Dean listened intently to Bucknell University senior Kendall Robertson name a color in French before he used a crayon to fill in the correct hue on a sheet of paper.
He joined 10 other children at the Study French "en famille" pilot program offered to youth from 3 to 8 Saturday at the Lewisburg Children's Museum through Bucknell's Department of Languages, Cultures and Linguistics.
"It's super important to expose them to different languages when they're young," said Bucknell University associate professor of French Renee Gosson, who along with Robertson and two visiting assistant teachers from France, Morgane Lambron and Clementine Houri, engaged the kids Saturday morning for an hour French lesson.
The program was suggested by a Bucknell colleague who was looking for a chance to help her son learn French, said Gosson.
"I want to expose him to different languages because people around the world speak different languages," said Lewisburg resident Rebecca Meyers who brought her 4-year-old son, Lohen Eisenstein-Meyers, to the class Saturday. "At this age, they're like sponges."
Riverside resident Sarah Dean's son, Micah, has been learning German and Spanish.
"It's something fun and educational for him and it's much easier to learn another language when they're young," she said of signing him up for the French lessons.
Her son readily displayed his linguistic talents by reciting several words in German.
"I could tell you a bunch of words in Spanish," he said, adding, "French is a little hard.
Gosson said three more Saturday classes will be offered through November but she hopes to continue offering it each semester, not only engaging children in a new language but providing teaching experience to students like Robertson, who plans to travel to France after graduation and teach English to children.
The cost of the program is $20 for all four classes and there is one spot open this semester. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3zA06ql or the Lewisburg Children's Museum website.