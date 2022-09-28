LEWISBURG — A steady crowd worked their way around the Miller Center on Wednesday as community health providers celebrated National Women's Health and Fitness Day.
For three hours, Valley residents were able to stroll through a series of vendors, get some quick health screenings, gather up some fresh produce and even get a few swings in at the Miller Center's golf simulator.
National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated annually on the last Wednesday of September. The day is used to "promote the importance of health awareness and fitness for all women. Though healthy living is important for both men and women, this day acknowledges that each gender has specific needs when it comes to health," according the event's website.
The Miller Center's event focused attention on the importance of regular physical activity and health awareness for women. The event featured representatives from many local organizations along with skin cancer prevention and treatment discussion.
Annie Morgan traveled from Sunbury for the event, noting that she loves to attend similar events throughout the year. Morgan said she learned she needs to do some more lifting with light weights to build up some strength.
"It's nothing too technical," she said. "Just a lot of knowledge you can incorporate into your everyday life."
Kaitlyn Troutman, of Central Susquehanna Sight Services, was working with residents at the Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener. There she was able to take a quick reading which pumped out some data that the residents' eye doctors may find helpful
"It takes a quick peek, gets some different measures for like astigmatism levels, whether you are nearsighted or farsighted, if there is a muscle imbalance," Troutman said. "It's a quick overall health check of the eyes and the measurements can help eye doctors a lot."
Troutman said the Sight Services group does a couple of health fairs a year, visits senior centers in the summer and also does a lot of screenings and preschools and Head Start programs.
One of the more popular stops was the Union County Food Hub spot. Rachel Herman of the Union Snyder County Action Agency was offering free, fresh produce, and visitors were grabbing items like tomatoes and sweet potatoes.
"We really believe that food is an integral part of women being healthy," Herman said. "For a lot of people, their diet impacts their health. We want to make sure they have access to the fresh vegetables they need."
Herman said there was a great response, especially when those in attendance learned the produce came from local farms and gardens.