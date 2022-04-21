SELINSGROVE — Leslie M. Bailor was a devoted mother of four and an animal lover who was estranged from her “abusive and controlling” husband, the man accused of fatally shooting her Monday afternoon in their Penn Township home, friends said.
Gregory Marotto met Leslie Bailor through a mutual friend and they became friends a couple of years ago when she began training at his Camp Hill area fitness club.
“I helped her through her fitness journey,” said Marotto, who saw the 32-year-old woman lose 100 pounds in two years. “She traveled an hour to train with me about three to four times a week. She did it for herself and her kids. She was ready to give them the best version of herself.”
When she wasn’t training with Marotto, Bailor worked out a Shamokin Dam fitness center where she met Robert Taylor, of Mount Carmel.
Impressed by her drastic weight loss, Taylor said he struck up a conversation with her about a year ago.
“I asked Leslie what she was doing to lose the weight,” he recalled.
Taylor said he liked Bailor’s frankness and honesty and she began opening up to him about her difficult relationship with husband Brad A. Bailor, 33, who is being held without bail in Snyder County Prison on homicide charges in connection with Monday’s killing.
Taylor and Marotto said Leslie Bailor told them she was verbally abused and not supported by her husband.
On Jan. 2, the volatile relationship turned violent and both Leslie and Brad Bailor were charged with simple assault and harassment, according to court records. The simple assault charges were later withdrawn against both of them, but Leslie Bailor decided to leave her husband, said Taylor.
Lacking the resources to find a place for herself, her four children — ages 3, 5, 7 and 10 — and her many animals, including a Great Dane, a Rottweiler and Chinchilla, she left them with her husband at their 1150 S. Market St. home in Penn Township.
She stayed with friends until Taylor invited her into his Mount Carmel home.
“She didn’t think she had any place to go,” said Taylor, breaking down in sobs. “She cared more about everybody else than herself. I’m just completely shattered.”
In February, Leslie Bailor was struck by a vehicle while at work and injured her back. She had been on disability, but Marotto said she was looking forward to getting back to the gym next week.
During the past few months that she was staying with Taylor, he said, Leslie Bailor would rise every weekday at 5 a.m. and travel from Mount Carmel to Penn Township to get her four kids ready for school and take care of the animals. She was there each afternoon when the children returned home and prepared their dinner, leaving once her estranged husband came home from work, Taylor said.
She was at the Market Street home on Monday afternoon to take care of the animals when she was allegedly gunned down in a bedroom. Her four children were with relatives in Millmont, court records said.
Brad Bailor told police that he slapped his wife on the face twice during an argument and he shot her dead when he thought she was calling police, court records said.
Marotto said he met Brad Bailor a few times, even visited the couple’s home, and describes a man who was not engaging with his children or outwardly supportive of his wife’s self-improvement efforts.
Ashley Rawlings, of Mount Pleasant Mills, is the godmother of the Bailor’s youngest child and took in all four children immediately following the couple's Jan. 2 arrests. She said she was close enough to the family to witness a “controlling” Brad Bailor interact with his wife and children and believed he was “dangerous” after learning from him and Leslie Bailor that he kept guns in the house.
Rawlings said she reported her concerns “many times” to Snyder County Children and Youth Services, police and Selinsgrove Area School District. On one occasion, Rawlings said, she visited the county Children and Youth office in person to express concerns for the family’s safety.
“I was fearful,” she said. “I tried to get people to pay attention.”
Snyder County Children and Youth Director Jennifer Evans wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon, but Commissioner Joe Kantz said he was informed that reports to the agency made about the Bailor family “were fully investigated.”
All of Leslie Bailor’s friends describe a genuine woman who was readily available for others while working hard to improve her life and move on from a bad relationship.
“I just wish that before she left this world she felt the impact she had on the friends she made,” said Marotto.