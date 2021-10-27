NORTHUMBERLAND — The Friends of Joseph Priestley House will host the first historic cemetery tour at Riverview Cemetery this weekend.
The cemetery is located along Seventh Street in Northumberland. The tour times will be in 15-minute increments between 7 and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Eleven actors will portray famous and interesting people who are buried in the Riverview Cemetery, including Joseph and Mary Priestley. Priestley, who lived in Northumberland in the late 1700s and early 1800s, is known as one of the founding fathers of chemistry and the man who discovered oxygen. Other stops in the cemetery will include an entertainer from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, an artist, a poet and service members.
"It's an interesting group of people who we are lucky to have had through our town," said Friends Group President Colleen Epler-Ruths.
Hope Wesbter Kopf, of Northumberland, will portray Helen Virginia Kopp, who died in 1951 at the age of 97.
"I love history," said Kopf. "I learned a lot about her in my research."
Kopp had a large estate one mile north of town and the section in the east side of the highway is known as Kopp Heights. Her house at Fourth and King street is supposed to be haunted by her, said Kopf.
Kopf said visitors on Saturday night will find out why Kopp and her four sisters were buried above ground.
The goal is to share the history of the town with the people, said Kopf.
The tour will be lit up with lights, but it's not designed to frighten anyone, Epler-Ruths said.
"It's not supposed to be scary, but you are in a cemetery near Halloween," she said. "No one will be jumping out to scare people. It's meant for all age levels."
Tickets are $5 for students under 12 and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the Joseph Priestley House at 472 Priestley Ave. or by calling 570-473-9474.