SUNBURY — The Friends of the Degenstein Community Library are accepting book donations for their annual book sale.
Books meeting the following criteria will be accepted: Books must be in good condition — no musty, mildewed or very old titles; no encyclopedias, textbooks or magazines can be accepted; and books must be dropped off only during library hours.
Melissa Rowse, library director, asks that donors contact the library and let staff know when donations are being dropped off. Library staff or volunteers at the welcome desk will quickly look over books and decide whether they fit the criteria. All donations help support the library.
Contact the library at 570-286-2461. Library hours may also be found online at degensteinlibray.org.