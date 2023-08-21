SELINSGROVE — Since forming Friends of the Library in 2003, members have raised $261,638 for the four Snyder County libraries.
“We’ve always been involved in the community and felt (the Snyder County Libraries) needed us,” said Joyce Bilger, one of the co-founding members.
Bilger, Linda Wieder and more than a dozen others got together and created bylaws for the Friends of the Library in May 2003 and have been supporting the libraries in Selinsgrove, McClure, Middleburg and Beavertown ever since.
The group has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars with sales of crocks, mugs, quilts, blueberries and basket raffles.
“We’ll raise between $13,000 and $15,000 this year,” said Wieder.
Friends of the Library sponsors the summer reading program donated books, holds a yearlong book sale and has helped defray costs of updating computers for public use. Tree Fest of Children’s Books was started by the group in 2003 at the suggestion of former member Carole Bull.
“She brought the idea after seeing it in another (out-of-state) library,” said Bilger of the annual holiday event.
“It’s fulfilling,” said Wieder of the volunteer work that benefits the four public libraries.
The group is a supportive advocate of the library system as well as raising money, said Executive Director David Bauman.
Members “have had a huge impact in helping to cover the cost of the summer reading programs, computers and upgrading materials,” he said.
Volunteers are invited to join the group’s board, which currently has 13 members and two vacancies.
“We also accept memberships or monetary donations,” said Bilger. Memberships range from $5 for seniors to $200 for a lifetime.