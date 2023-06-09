Nearly $40,000 has been awarded to Selinsgrove Area High School students from the Charles E. Attig Jr. Memorial scholarship named for the Shamokin Dam police officer killed on duty 40 years ago.
The scholarship fund was established in 1984 by Attig's friends, Mark and Kathy Wolfberg and Warren C. "Chop" and Betse Humphrey, all of Selinsgrove, to benefit students interested in public service.
The funds, however, are dwindling so a GoFundMe page has been set up to maintain it for many more years with a goal of raising $20,000.
"We want Charlie’s memory to live on and the best way we know how is to continue the scholarship," said Betse Humphrey.
Retired state police trooper Scott Davis was a 1989 recipient of the $1,000 scholarship and said it is needed now more than ever.
"At a time when few people are going into the profession it's a little incentive and affords young people an opportunity to pursue it," said Davis, who is employed as a school resource officer in the Milton School District following a 25-year career with the state police.
The money was a welcome boost for 2022 scholarship recipient Kassidy Ressler as she works toward a bachelor's degree at Liberty University after receiving an associates degree in criminal justice from Lackawanna College.
"I'm paying for my school out of pocket so any money is very helpful," she said. "I recommend people donate (to the GoFundMe account supporting the scholarship fund). I had no idea I was getting it. It was a great surprise."
The Wolfberg's daughter, Kara Rumberger, was a 2004 recipient.
"I remember both of my parents crying when I was presented with the scholarship," said Rumberger who grew up hearing stories about Attig's "zest for life.
"I vowed to become the best teacher I could be, to honor Charlie’s memory," she said.
For Betse Humphrey and the Wolfbergs, memories of Attig remain fresh four decades after his murder on June 10, 1983.
Sitting on the Wolfberg's backyard patio surrounded by photographs of their late friend, the trio recently reminisced about their brief time with him.
Mark Wolfberg was working security at K-Mart in Shamokin Dam in 1980 when he met Attig at the department store. They pair also worked as part-time security officers at Sunset Rink in Shamokin Dam and became close friends.
When the Wolfbergs married in November 1981, Attig was the best man at their wedding.
"Charlie was very funny, goofy and sweet. I never had a brother, so we bonded that way," said Kathy Wolfberg, recalling how he once showed up at their home late at night with a bag of Doritos for her and spent the next hour or so watching a movie with her husband, who nodded off during the program.
The Humphreys were dating when they began hanging out with Attig at Shamokin Dam Fire Company events, like Sunday volleyball games, where Chop was the fire chief and Attig volunteered his time.
"Charlie was all about service," said Kathy Wolfberg.
The friends go quiet recalling the day Attig was slain.
Before he went to work, Attig asked Mark Wolfberg to help him practice for an upcoming karate test. Afterward, Wolfberg left his friend to get ready for the night shift as a Selinsgrove borough police officer and Attig went to work in Shamokin Dam.
At one point that day, Chop's father, then Shamokin Dam Police Chief Warren M. Humphrey gave a traffic ticket to 31-year-old Dean Troutman. Before leaving work, the police chief turned over his patrol car to Attig.
As he sat in that patrol car writing a citation, Attig was fatally shot by a rifle-wielding Troutman in front of several witnesses. Troutman was later convicted and is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
"This wasn't supposed to happen here," said Mark Wolfberg, his eyes watering describing the pain he felt showing up to the scene of the shooting and realizing his friend was dead.
The killing had him reconsider a law enforcement career, but it was his father and Attig's mother, Rosa Attig, who still lives in Shamokin Dam, who convinced him to stay in the field.
"I think it made me safer. I was always conscious of my surroundings," said Wolfberg, who retired from the Selinsgrove borough police department in 2013 and now serves as chief of police at Selinsgrove Area School District.
Four decades after Attig's killing, his friends hope to keep his memory alive by associating his name with community service and inspiring others to serve through the scholarship fund.
"He's helped 39 people with their education," said Kathy Wolfberg. "We want to do more."