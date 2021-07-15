SUNBURY — Motorists who regularly travel on Front Street should consider an alternate route in a few weeks.
Both lanes of the roadway will be closed from Market to Packer for 10 days while crews work on the Reagan Street Flood Mitigation Project, according to engineer Lee Zeger. Traffic will be detoured to Fourth Street using Packer and Market.
Zeger and city officials met to update the public Thursday evening at the Albright Center, on Chestnut Street.
Councilman Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the streets department, said he wants people to be patient because even though the construction will be a pain, it will be worth it in the end when the project is complete.
“We understand it will be an inconvenience,” he said. “We are asking for patience during this time and once it is completed it will benefit all of our residents."
Traffic delays and congestion will be likely for the next three months.
The city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
The city will work with the Sunbury Municipal Authority for the underground pipework and UGI for relocating and retiring some gas lines. The city will also work with Norfolk Southern to coordinate work on the railroad underpass, according to officials.
The original start date was July 30 but a materials shortage has delayed the project, Brosious said. He said he is unsure when it will start.
“We will give the public a 10-day notice,” Brosious said.
Streets Department Supervisor Steve Welker said he is advising residents to use Shikellamy Avenue when coming into the city from Northumberland.
Brosious said the project was a long time in the making and thanked state Rep. Lynda Culver and Sen. John Gordner for continuing to secure grants for the city.
“This is all thanks to the teamwork of everyone involved and a huge thank you to Rep. Culver, Senator Gordner, and SEDA-COG for helping the city secure the funds needed,” he said. "This is going to be a huge improvement to the northern end of the city and a small project in the grand scheme of things for the city. This project is going to be the start of the stormwater department separation. Overall this is a big win for the city."