SUNBURY — Front Street in Sunbury will be open at 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Councilman Josh Brosious.
Brosious, who is in charge of the streets department, said crews from G&R Charles and streets department supervisor Steve Welker both told him Front Street at Reagan Street will be open overnight. Crews paved the roadway and are letting it cool before opening the section of road.
"We discussed this opening with everyone and they are just waiting for the asphalt to cool down and then everything should be back to normal on Front Street," Brosious said.
PennDOT gave crews an extension this week to keep Front Street beyond Wednesday's scheduled reopening. Contractors wanted the work done before Saturday, the busiest day of the weekend for the annual River Festival. River Festival began Friday afternoon.
The closure of Front and Reagan streets began Aug. 1. The work was part of the Reagan Street Flood Mitigation Project.
The extension was provided by PennDOT to the city and G&R Charles, as delivery of materials continued to be delayed, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer. Both lanes of Front Street were closed from Market to Packer streets while crews work on the Reagan Street project, according to engineer Lee Zeger.
The Reagan Street Mitigation Project received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
Police Chief Brad Hare and City Council members monitored the streets to make sure traffic was moving after hearing some drivers were ignoring the detours.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
Councilman Jim Eister said he was happy the road would be open and thanked residents for their patience, he said.