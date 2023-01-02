LEWISBURG — Children gathered at the Public Library for Union County on Thursday singing their favorite songs and dressed as their favorite characters from "Frozen Two" for the Snow Queen Movie Night.
Alicia King, the library’s Children Services Assistant, hosted the event dressed as one of the main characters from the movie, Elsa. The children who attended the movie night entered a doorway draped in a tinsel curtain to find the showing room decked out in Frozen posters and decorations as well as a large screen onto which the movie would be projected.
King said that the event would include a showing of "Frozen Two" followed by activities related to the four elements in the movies: earth, wind, water and fire.
“We have a tower of rocks for the kids to build and an activity set up for them to make wind chimes,” King said. “We also have a sink full of water for the kids to see what items sink and float and a version of ‘pin the tail on the donkey’ with fake fire.”
This was not the first movie themed event the library has hosted, King said. “We’ve done a few of them, two in the past year. It’s something we are trying out,” she said. “We have a good number of kids signed up for today.”
The children in attendance were excited to see the movie. While taking a break from singing her favorite songs from both Frozen one and two, Emmy Templin explained why the second movie is her favorite.
“I really like both the movies, but the second one is really good,” she said. “It’s more dramatic while the first one was really about character development and watching Elsa and Anna grow up.”
Laurel Adams, who attended the event dressed as Anna from the movie, agreed with Templin. “Frozen Two is better because the songs and costumes are better and it’s funnier,” she said. “It finishes a lot of things and answers a lot of questions that were started in the first movie.”
Adams was also impressed by the popcorn supplied by the library.
To find out more about the events at the Public Library for Union County on 255 Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg, visit their website, www.unioncountylibraries.org, or give them a call at (570)-523-1172.