MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough Council members elected Richard Fry as president and Matthew Wagner as vice president during its reorganization meeting this week. Council appointed Jarred R.W. Fry to fulfill the term of former member Tod Steese, who passed away Dec. 12. Also on the council are Beverly Hackenberg, Ellie Kreisher and Bradley Sauers, all elected this fall along with Wagner.
Fry, Wagner to lead Mifflinburg Borough Council
