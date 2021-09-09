MIDDLEBURG — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced Wednesday it has funding for beginning farmers and underserved producers in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties to help them purchase and operate family farms.
The loans are being made available to help reduce the declining number of farmers and ranchers in the U.S.
Individuals, partnerships, joint operations, corporations and cooperatives primarily and directly engaged in farming and ranching on family-sized operations may apply.
For more information or applications, contact your local FSA office at 405 W. Market St., Middleburg, Pa., 17842 or call 570-837-0007.
— MARCIA MOORE