MIDDLEBURG — Snyder/Union County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), announced that emergency loans are available to producers in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
On Jan. 31, the listed counties were designated natural disaster area or are contiguous to a county that was designed due to damages and losses caused by drought occurring from June 1, 2022 through Oct. 4, 2022. These designations make all qualified farm operators in designated areas eligible for low interest emergency loans from USDA's Farm Service Agency.
"Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of declaration to apply for the loans to help cover part of their actual losses." FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
For questions regarding emergency loans, contact the Snyder/Union County FSA office at 570-837-0007.
— THE DAILY ITEM