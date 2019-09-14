Funding the replacement of voting machines, possible changes to gun laws and cyber school funding top the list of controversies awaiting lawmakers when they return to the Capitol for the fall session.
The House resumes its session on Tuesday. The state Senate returns to Harrisburg on Sept. 23.
Those on both sides of the aisle said that reaching a deal to providing funding for counties to replace their voting machines with paper-ballot systems before the 2020 election is a priority.
“I support stepping up to the plate” to help counties pay for the machines, said state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer County.
The funding would have been included in legislation that Wolf vetoed over concerns about a provision in the bill that would have eliminated straight-party voting as an option on ballots.
However, less than a week after he vetoed that bill, Wolf announced his administration would seek to borrow $90 million to come up with the state’s share of replacing the voting machines. Wolf has indicated he’s open to alternative plans for coming up with the funding if lawmakers object to borrowing to do it.
“The governor is serious about it. We’re serious about it,” said Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County.
The state has told the counties to replace their voting machines with new equipment with paper ballots before the 2020 presidential election. That move was prompted by a settlement to a lawsuit filed by former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein after the 2016 election.
It’s not the only hot-button issue on deck.
Tuesday, Moms Demand Action will be holding a rally at the Capitol to draw attention to red flag bills intended to make it easier for relatives to get judges to order the forfeiture of firearms from individuals who are a danger to themselves or others.
Lawmakers contacted for this story said that any movement on gun bills will likely begin in the state Senate. The Senate judiciary committee is planning two days of hearings on guns and mental health Sept. 24-25.
The Senate judiciary committee is also slated to tackle another contentious issue on Oct. 2, when the committee has a hearing scheduled to examine proposals for reforming the state's statute of limitations to allow adult survivors of child sex abuse to sue their abusers and those who covered up for the predators. Previous efforts to change the statute of limitations have passed the state House and stalled in the Senate.
Cyber school funding and charter reform is another issue that’s getting more attention from both lawmakers and the governor, Longietti said.
“The discussion on charters, particularly cyber charters, seems to be getting traction,” he said.
Longietti said that the charter school law, which dates to 1997, was supposed to allow the charter schools to innovate and potentially model new practices that can be employed in traditional school. Since then, the state has done little to confirm what innovations are taking place in the charters or whether their practices are less effective than those used in traditional school.
At the same time, traditional school district officials have been clamoring for changes to the way cyber schools, in particular, are funded. School district leaders say that the schools charge more than they spend to educate students.
Charter school reform has been debated frequently at the Capitol in recent years without ever crossing the finish line.
“It’s been elusive,” Longietti said.
State Rep. Tedd Nesbit, R-Mercer County, said that while there will likely be a lot of talk about some of these controversial pieces of legislation, it’s far from clear that there will be sufficient consensus to pass them.
Straub said the legislation that will likely be teed up first in the days ahead would be “Energize PA” bills announced earlier this year by House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny County. That legislation would create 20 Keystone Energy Innovation Zones around the state to provide tax breaks to natural gas and manufacturing facilities.