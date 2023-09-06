MIFFLINBURG — A public fund has been set up for the family of a 9-year-old student at Mifflinburg Area School District who died on Tuesday from injuries she received over the weekend in an accident involving a tree.
Joslyn Noelle Flickinger, a fourth-grade student at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School, died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday following hospitalization from a head injury on Sept. 1.
Joslyn is the daughter of Mifflinburg Area Assistant Football Coach Luke Flickinger and his wife, Mandie, according to posts on Facebook from Buffalo Valley Church and Mifflinburg Wildcat Football.
Buffalo Community Church, at 4445 Hoffa Mill Rd, Lewisburg, provided several ways to donate to the Flickinger family. Donations can be given online to a Joslyn fund set up through the church's PayPal.
A fund has also been created at Mifflinburg Bank & Trust to support the Flickinger family. If you would like to donate, you can go into any Mifflinburg Bank location and ask to donate to the "Flickinger Family Medical Fund."
Send a check via mail to: Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Co., 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844. Payable to “Flickinger Family Medical Fund”
The church also said donations can be handed to members Liz Loss or Erin Threet and they will make sure it gets to the bank.
The Church provided updates over the last five days from the Flickinger family. She had been in a medically induced coma since she was hospitalized.
Camp Koala, a Mifflinburg-based non-profit 501(c)3 public charity that hosts camps for grieving children, announced that it would be working in the intermediate school and offering an evening workshop on Thursday for students by invitation only at its downtown Mifflinburg support center. This will be a therapeutic art activity for those children grieving the loss of their classmate.
There is no cost to attend. Registration is required because they only have room for 20 students.
A community prayer vigil for Joslyn was held on Sunday night at the soccer fields in front of the Mifflinburg Elementary School.