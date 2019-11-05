HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for applications for funding today for innovative research projects to help better understand Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and develop testing methods and strategies for controlling the disease and preventing its spread.
“Chronic Wasting Disease threatens the deer that are one of our prized natural resources,” Redding said. “Funding research into methods of curbing the spread of the disease, and understanding its progression is an investment in preserving the beauty of our state. We welcome research proposals that will help us meet that goal.”
Research topics to be considered include the development of live testing methods; rapid field testing to prevent consumption of contaminated meat; vaccine development; exploring environmental and genetic factors that play a role in disease occurrence; and development of cost-effective, biosecure disposal, and disinfection methods.
Up to $1 million in funding is available. Matching funds are not required but may be considered in evaluating applicants. The full request for applications was published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Applications must be submitted using the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application site by 4 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2019.
— THE DAILY ITEM