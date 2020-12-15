The GoFund Me page set up by injured U.S. Penitentiary at Allenwood corrections officer Dale Franquet Jr. has surpassed the original goal of $30,000.
The fundraiser was created Saturday by the Middleburg officer's siblings, Jeffrey Franquet, of New Jersey, and Corie Kline, of Winfield, and as of late Tuesday morning nearly $32,000 was raised by 437 contributors.
Franquet lost his eye after being attacked by an inmate on Dec. 7. The father of two with 22 years of experience working in the federal prison was in the hospital for a week before being released Sunday.
His father, Dale Franquet Sr., of Orwigsburg, said the family is "overwhelmed by the love and support they've received from people across the country.
He visited his son Monday night and said his spirits are good.
"He looks like he went through a battle for his life but he's happy to be home," Franquet Sr. said. "He'll be stronger because of all the love and well-wishers."