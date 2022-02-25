MIDDLEBURG — A painting party to benefit By Grace Transitional Home in Middleburg will be held in April.
The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., April 9 at Grace Covenant Church, 99 Cafe St., Middleburg.
The cost for attending the painting party is $30 and includes all supplies, an 11-by-14 inch wrapped canvas, refreshments, door prizes and raffles.
To sign up and prepay, call or text Lori Weir at 570-374-6966.
For more information about the event, visit paintingpartiesbyjudy.com.
By Grace Transitional Home opened in 2016 and serves homeless women and their children. Currently there are nine women and two children at the shelter.