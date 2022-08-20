SUNBURY — The competition team at the Moyer Institute of Dance is coming off a successful season full of awards and accomplishments.
The 17 dancers on the team will host their annual car wash and bake sale today to raise funds for the team at the studio, located at 910 N. Fifth St., Sunbury. Team Director and choreography instructor Sophie Moyer said the team is a special part of the Susquehanna Valley.
This year, the team won the Association of Dance Competitions & Conventions Studio of Excellence Award, two awards for best choreography, two awards for most memorable and entertaining, and the Apogee Award, the highest scoring routine in the Middle Classic Division. Incoming Selinsgrove Area sophomore Grace Bingeman, 15, also won the title of Elite Dancer through the Excellence in Motion competition, which allowed her to assist industry professionals at the event. The students also received a combined $1,000 in scholarships.
“It has a lot to do with the kids’ story-telling abilities,” said Moyer. “They’re passionate about storytelling, and it really shined in the competition. This routine this year (Bravery in the Wild) was our entire team in one dance, all ages, working so well together as a group.”
The dance studio opened in 1952 by Sophie’s grandmother Joan Moyer. Kitty Moyer, Sophie’s mother, is now the studio owner who teaches ballet, jazz, tap, Acro, hip hop, contemporary, and conditioning to all ages from 3 and up. Adult exercise classes and adult dance classes are also offered.
The competition team consists of 17 girls ranging in age from 5 to 16. They are from all over the area, including Selinsgrove, Sunbury, Shamokin, Trevorton and Elysburg.
“Anyone who wants to join is able to,” said Sophie Moyer. “If you’re passionate about dance, I want you on the team.”
Moyer lives in New York City but returns every summer to choreograph new routines and teach the team. From January to April, the team had 23 competition pieces at four different competitions this year in Lancaster.
“It amazes me that our little 7-year-olds get so into it,” she said. “They dance with so much maturity; you don’t always see that in a kid so young.”
Bingeman, of Shamokin Dam, said she has been dancing for 12 years.
“I love everyone here, I love the studio, I love Kitty and Sophie,” she said. “They push me to be the best. I love their work ethic. It drives me to be better.”
Bingeman said she was shocked when she won the title of Elite Dancer.
“I was really grateful and humbled,” she said. “There were so many dancers there. To be one of the chosen ones was pretty amazing.”
Olivia Sandura, 10, of Sunbury, and Alex Heim, 9, of Sunbury, are best friends who are part of the dance crew. Olivia, an incoming fifth-grader at Shikellamy School District, has been dancing for seven years while Alex, an incoming fourth-grader at Shikellamy, has been dancing for nearly eight years.
“My friends also support me when I do combos and a dance competition,” said Olivia. “They’re backstage cheering for me. I love this studio. It wouldn’t be the same if I quit.”
Olivia said “everyone is really nice,” including the older girls who are like “older sisters we never had.”
Alex said she loves her “nice teachers” and the variety at the institute.
“We have so many different styles of dance,” she said. “We do all sorts of stuff and it’s also fun. Competitions are probably my favorite part. My life wouldn’t be the same without it. Dance is part of my life.”
Alex said the competitions have some “pretty big studios.”
“We do better than some of them,” she said. “It’s amazing. We’re in a small community and we do so well against these big schools. I love all the competition dances. They’re all so creative. Each one is different in its own way. I love the songs and everything.”
The fundraiser of washing cars and selling baked goods is planned from noon to 3 p.m. today in the parking lot of the dance studio in Sunbury. Each visitor is asked to make a donation based on whatever they would like to pay for the services and food.