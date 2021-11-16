NEW COLUMBIA — GAF, a commercial roofing manufacturer, announced Monday that its second plant in Union County is operational.
The 250,000-square-foot plant manufactures polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation manufacturing plant for its EnergyGuard line of products. It’s one of four GAF plants to make the insulation.
The production line measures at two-and-a-half football fields. GAF added 50 new jobs for the operation. Hampered by shortages of raw material due to supply-chain issues, GAF said production will grow in the coming months as supply is restored.
GAF first opened in New Columbia in 2017 for its commercial thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) products and Cobra Ridge Vent products for residences. Construction on its second plant began in 2019 and with it now operational, ensures TPO and polyiso can be delivered together to job sites.