GORDON — An unidentified juvenile will be charged by Gordon Borough Police after police say the juvenile injured a Game Commission employee after striking them at a high rate of speed on Monday.
The incident occurred on State Game Lands 326 in Schuylkill County, near the southeastern corner of Northumberland County on Monday morning. The rider was identified and questioned by Gordon Borough Police and will be charged for his role in the collision, which occurred less than 300 yards from the intersection of Malones and Beaver Dam roads in Butler Township, on a gravel road that accesses the game lands.
The Game Commission employee, a game lands maintenance supervisor whose name is not being released, was at the site to help perform road improvements and was standing next to his work vehicle when struck by the ATV about 10:30 a.m.
The employee suffered serious injury to his left leg in the incident. He was airlifted from a nearby location to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
— THE DAILY ITEM