An Upper Augusta Township man said the person who illegally shot a deer near his home on Sunday should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region is seeking information related to the illegal taking of a whitetail doe that was found along Renn's Road, located in Upper Augusta Township, in Northumberland County, Sunday evening. The incident took place on the front lawn of Barry and April James.
James said private citizens are offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution. He said he and his wife had been feeding the deer for the last 18 months since it had been injured and lost one leg.
"Someone killed it, not even for food, and shot it about 10 feet from our house," said James. "If they had moved a little bit, the bullet could have hit our house or killed our (14-year-old) grandson. What if that guy missed and killed someone in here?"
The state game warden’s investigation suggested the animal was shot in the head, 40 yards from the road, with a small-caliber rifle, in the front lawn of a home.
"The deer was standing within 20 yards of the residence when it was shot," said Game Warden Supervisor William Williams. "The mature doe only had three legs and was frequently seen in the area with her two fawns and was otherwise completely healthy. No attempt at retrieving the animal was made by the shooter and the deer was not fit for human consumption by the time that it was discovered."
The penalty would likely mean no jail time, but a revocation of hunting privileges and a few thousand dollars in fines depending on the circumstances of the incident. The level of violation could be a misdemeanor, but there's "too much speculation" right now to determine that, said Williams.
"We have road hunting incidents and night poaching every year and we try to investigate them thoroughly," said Williams.
James said he didn't hear the shot that killed the deer. A neighbor saw the deer and contacted the game commission, he said.
The Game Commission recently established a Facebook page called "Operation Game Thief, Pennsylvania Game Commission" that puts out information to the public in hopes someone can help with the incidents.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region at 570-675-1143 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.