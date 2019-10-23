Drivers around Pennsylvania should be on the lookout for deer as the herd becomes increasingly active, and daylight-saving time soon to put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission sent out an alert on Wednesday for drivers. Deer become more active in autumn with the lead-up to their fall breeding season, commonly referred to as the “rut.” According to the PGC, "around this time, many yearling bucks disperse from the areas in which they were born and travel, sometimes several dozen miles, to find new ranges. Meanwhile, adult bucks more often are cruising their home ranges in search of does, and they sometimes chase the does they encounter."
“While the peak of the rut still is a few weeks off, deer already have increased their activity and are crossing roads,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “While motorists – at any time of year – are well advised to stay alert and be on the lookout for whitetails while driving, it’s especially important now and in the coming weeks.”
State Farm's annual report on the likelihood drivers in each state will collide with a deer or other large animal, ranks Pennsylvania near the top. Pennsylvania remained third among states, with drivers having a 1-in-52 chance of experiencing a collision with a deer or other large animal.