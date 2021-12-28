DANVILLE — A black bear apparently destroyed a Montour County man's beehives overnight Sunday.
Larue Shultz, of Valley Township, saw its footprint. Shultz decided not to replace the hives, though. If he had, it's likely his overnight visitor would return, said Game Warden Jared Turner of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Turner, game warden for Montour County and upper Northumberland County, said he could have captured and relocated the bear, but it would have come back eventually.
"Nearly all of them try and come back," Turner said. "Some will find a better place to live."
He said he has driven captured nuisance bears an hour away and they returned to the same yard.
Those bears who intrude on residents' properties aren't just after honey. They also like to eat the bees, because they like insects. They also invite themselves to eat bird seed from feeders and whatever tasty trash they find outside of homes. He said they can consume 15 to 20 pounds of food per day.
Turner recommended taking away the hives and taking feeders and trash inside for at least a couple of weeks after a bear visit. Or, small solar panel electric fences also are effective in keeping them out.
Turner added that while most bears are hibernating now, some haven't settled in yet because the weather has been uncharacteristically warm.
— JOE SYLVESTER