SUNBURY — Pennsylvania had $400 million in revenue from gambling for the second consecutive month. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows a combined revenue in April 2021 was $404,105,692, eclipsing the record for total revenue achieved in March.
The Board again noted that due to COVID-19 restrictions, all casinos were closed during the entirety of April 2020, so no revenue was generated by slot machines, table games or retail sportsbooks. Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) were also not in operation last April. In April 2019 when COVID restrictions were not in place, total revenue was $283,881,862.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and VGTs.
— THE DAILY ITEM