A federal Government Accountability Office's (GAO) examination found the Customs and Border Patrol Agency (CBP) misused federal funds meant for vulnerable migrants, including children.
According to the report, the agency used the funds for facility upgrades, janitorial services, canine programs and transportation, such as purchasing ATVs.
The funds were intended for medical and nutrition needs.
Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and 20 of their Democratic colleagues in January 2019 sent a letter requesting the investigation after the deaths of Jakelin Caal and Felipe Alonzo-Gomez in agency custody.
"These findings demonstrate an appalling disregard for the lives of migrant children by the Customs and Border Patrol Agency and an abdication of responsibility for the vulnerable young people in our nation’s care,” Casey said. “It is critical that any funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) include clear directives and restrictions. I will be fighting for increased transparency from DHS and will continue to hold the Trump administration responsible for implementing the law as Congress directs.”