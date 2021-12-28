State Player of the Year Gavin Garcia led a contingent of seven Southern Columbia Tigers on the Pennsylvania Football Writers' All-State Football team announced Tuesday. It was the second year in a row Garcia, a Kent State signee, was the state player of the year.
Mount Carmel, which lost to Southern in the District 4 Class 2A final, put two players on the all-state team.
In Class 3A, Danville juniors Carson Persing and Mason Raup both repeated as all-state selections.
Southern Columbia teammates joining Garcia on the team were offensive lineman Carson Savitski and Gabe Leffler, defensive lineman Derek Berlitz, linebackers Garrett Garcia and Dominic Fetterolf, and placekicker Isaac Carter.
Berlitz and Gavin Garcia are repeat selections.
Mount Carmel offensive lineman Matt Kelley was named to the team, along with do-it-all athlete Julien Stellar, who was named as an offensive athlete.
Gavin Garcia scored 53 total touchdowns this season, scoring multiple touchdowns in each phase of the game. He finished the season with 41 rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns, five return touchdowns on special teams, and two interception return touchdowns, including a 101-yarder against Northern Lehigh in the state semifinals.
He ran for 2,420 yards on just 181 carries, good for a 13.4 yards per carry average.
Garcia, a state medalist in football and track & field, finishes his career with 7,220 yards on 498 carries. He’ll head to Kent State in just a few weeks to begin his football career.
In 3A, Persing, a receiver, and middle linebacker Raup were two of seven District 4 players honored.
Persing became just the third receiver in District 4 history to surpass 3,000 career receiving yards. Persing hauled in 66 passes for 1,138 yards and 14 TDs. The 66 catches is a single-season Danville record, and he tied his own school record with 14 TD catches.
Pennsylvania Football Writers' All-State
CLASS 2A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls — 6-0, 170 jr.
Kellan Stahl, Richland — 5-11, 190 sr.
Robert Footman, Columbia — 6-0, 185 sr.
Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh — 6-0, 180 sr.
Running Back
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 190 sr.
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell — 6-0, 190 sr.
Damon Crawley, Forest Hills — 5-10, 192 sr.
Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley — 6-0, 175 sr.
Luke McCoy, Laurel — 5-9, 180 sr.
Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox — 5-11, 190 sr.
Wide Receiver
Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh — 6-0, 175 sr.
Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township — 5-11, 190 sr.
Kylon Wilson, Farrell — 5-10, 165 jr.
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge — 6-0, 171 sr.
Offensive Line
Preston Williams, Farrell — 6-2, 380 sr.
Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia — 6-2, 250 sr.
RJ Schirg, Lackawanna Trail — 6-2, 285 sr.
Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel — 6-4, 319 jr.
Gabe Leffler, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 195 sr.
Athlete
Levan McFadden, York Catholic — 6-0, 175 jr.
Matt Machalik, Palmerton — 6-0, 195 soph.
Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel — 5-9, 185 sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic — 6-2, 215 sr.
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia — 6-2, 245 sr.
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh — 6-0, 185 jr.
Mason Imbt, Troy — 6-3, 300 sr.
Linebacker
Taidon Strickland, Farrell — 5-11, 205 sr.
Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 185 soph.
Hunter Wall, Ridgway — 5-10, 192 sr.
Anthony Jackson, Farrell — 5-10, 210 sr.
Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 190 fr.
Omar Stewart Jr., Farrell — 6-2, 195 sr.
Defensive Back
Mehki Clark, Beaver Falls — 5-11, 160 sr.
Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic — 6-2, 180 sr.
Griffin LaRue, Richland — 6-3, 192 sr.
Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh — 6-1, 180 sr.
Specialist
Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 190 soph.
Athlete
Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic — 6-0, 170 sr.
Joey Vevasis, Shenandoah Valley — 5-8, 150 sr.
Dominic Allegretto, Ridgway — 5-10, 174 sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jose Regus, Serra Catholic
CLASS 3A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg — 5-9, 179 jr.
Jake Hall, North Schuylkill — 6-0, 215 sr.
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock — 5-10, 180 soph.
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland — 5-9, 155 jr.
Marqui Adams, Neumann-Goretti — 5-11, 175 sr.
Running Back
Landon Alexander, Central Valley — 6-1, 190 sr.
London Montgomery, Scranton Prep — 5-11, 190 jr.
Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville — 6-0, 180 sr.
Parker Gregg, Central Martinsburg — 6-0, 185 sr.
Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing — 6-0, 200 sr.
Wide Receiver
Carson Persing, Danville — 5-9, 170 jr.
Rian Glunk, Loyalsock — 6-1, 175 jr.
Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory — 6-1, 165 sr.
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill — 6-0, 180 soph.
Ja’On Phillips, Sharon — 5-9, 170 sr.
Tight End
Aiden Mack, Wyomissing — 6-4, 220 sr.
Offensive Line
Jven Williams, Wyomissing — 6-4, 310 jr.
Hunter Hanna, Montoursville — 6-0, 235 sr.
Josh Waite, Central Martinsburg — 6-3, 275 sr.
Nick Elko, Wyoming Area — 6-3, 300 sr.
Gage Dlugonski, Grove City — 6-2, 265 sr.
Athlete
Joey Menke, Boiling Springs — 5-10, 170 sr.
Davion Hill, Loyalsock — 6-1, 175 jr.
Diohnny Ruiz, Hamburg — 5-11, 185 sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley — 6-3, 280 sr.
Oliver Billotte, Clearfield — 6-5, 255 sr.
Joey Fazzone, Hickory — 6-2, 240 sr.
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley — 6-2, 225 jr.
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland — 6-3, 230 jr.
Tajae Broadie, Middletown — 6-4, 240 sr.
Linebacker
Michael Golay, Scranton Prep — 6-2, 240 sr.
Jack Bible, Central Valley — 6-1, 205 sr.
Jackson Pryts, Hickory — 6-4, 205 sr.
Matt Merritt, Central Valley — 6-3, 215 sr.
Jack Miller, Wyomissing — 5-11, 200 sr.
Mason Raup, Danville — 6-0, 195 jr.
Defensive Back
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley — 6-2, 190 jr.
Carson Garvey, Boiling Springs — 6-2, 190 sr.
Nevin Carter, Wyomissing — 6-5, 190 sr.
DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward — 5-11, 178 sr.
Specialist
Serafino DeSantis, Central Valley — 5-11, 180 jr.
Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic — 5-10, 180 sr.
Athlete
Amory Thompson, Wyomissing — 6-1, 185 sr.
Raleigh Collins, Neumann-Goretti — 6-2, 190 sr.
Robert Rossi, Scranton Prep — 6-4, 195 sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley