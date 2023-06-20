MIFFLINBURG — The sun came out in full force and together with a nice, cool breeze, made for a perfect day for the annual Mifflinburg Garden Tour on Sunday.
The tour, sponsored by The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, included six properties.
Judy Muchler, founder of the Mifflinburg Garden Club, has been responsible for taking care of the necessary gardening and landscaping needs at the Elias Center for the Performing Arts for more than a decade. She plants what she calls “a purposeful garden.”
“Everything has a purpose,” she explained. “I used some of the lavender to make lavender lemonade. There is spearmint planted here as well as thyme and lemon balm.”
Muchler said she pays close attention to making sure she plants bee-friendly plants and flowers.
“Without the pollinators, we would not survive,” she said.
As part of her duties, Muchler said she not only chooses the plants and flowers for the property, but she maintains it by pulling weeds and deadheading flowers routinely.
Just down the street from the Elias Center sits the home of Keith and Meg Phelps. The Phelpses live in one of the original log houses built around 1778 and was the site of the Union County Courthouse in 1813.
In getting ready for the tour, the Phelpses got busy painting, cleaning, planting, scrubbing, putting down fresh gravel, edging beds, weeding, power washing.
Guests were invited to wander the stone-lined garden path and check out the family’s koi pond, tropical container gardens, repurposed kids play set, daylily collection and more.
A few miles down the road at Willow Stone Farm, owner Benjamin Reeder’s modern/primitive farmhouse sits surrounded by newly revamped gardens and mountain stone walls.
Michele Holman, a Buggy Museum volunteer, said it had been a busy day at the property. She estimated at least 100 people had come through at the half point. She deemed the day a successful one at her station.
“People were here a half hour early,” she said. “They seemed to enjoy wandering around and just taking in the beauty. I think anyone who comes here is just wowed.”
Glenda Stroud of Williamsport made drive to check out the tour with a friend. Stroud is a member of both the Williamsport Garden Cub and the McEwensville Garden Club. She said she enjoyed the variety showcased on the tour Sunday.
“There were extremes,” she said. “Some of the properties are professional level gardens, but it was nice to see other, simpler and more manageable gardens.”
As an avid gardner, Stroud said she enjoys going on other local tours to enjoy the beauty but also to learn and get ideas, too.
The brick Federal period home and gardens of John and Nancy Showers in New Berlin included a cascading patio with pond, a greenhouse and potting shed, raised vegetable garden and myriad potted dahlias and fire pit with paths meandering around the garden and opening to a large, meticulously landscaped lawn.
Guests here were treated to refreshments and the soothing music of Luke Hughes on electric violin.
Also included on the tour was the garden of Janie Feaster, whose yard featured a blend of plants including river birch, blue atlas cedar and boxwood; The Artisan Corner Co-op, a local shop that showcased native succulents and flowering herbs in their window boxes as well as container gardens.
The Mifflinburg Garden Tour is an annual fund raiser that benefits the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. It is billed as “a delightful event that celebrates the beauty and creativity of our community’s gardens.”