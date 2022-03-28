Ballooning totals on gas pump monitors are driving Valley residents to consider their alternatives.
Vehicle dealers and analysts say interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is matching those climbing per-gallon figures you see on signs along the highway, despite the difference in cost with gas-powered internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
“We are seeing a resurging of interest even though EVs are expensive,” said Austin Martin, sales manager, Sunbury Motors Kia. “Your average EV is between $40,000-$50,000, and that is more expensive than a comparable ICE vehicle.”
“I think a lot of folks are interested in the novelty of owning an EV, that you’re not having to worry about gas prices. I think right now the initial picture is having an EV is not necessarily cost-effective, due to the initial outlay.”
Proponents of EVs will list many advantages, including benefits to the environment and the decreased maintenance costs mentioned by Martin, but savings on gas is the primary reason why people switch, according to James Garrity, AAA director of public affairs for North Central Pa.
Garrity said 75 percent of people who buy EVs do so because of the difference in gas cost compared to internal combustion engine vehicles.
“When it comes to how EVs stack up to gas-powered cars, the electricity required to drive 15,000 miles a year in your average compact electric vehicle is about $550. While the amount of gas is more like $1,250, or 130 percent higher at least,” Garrity said.
Maintenance savings
Fuel costs are not the only savings afforded by electric vehicles. Over time, Martin said, costs start to balance out because EVs need no oil changes and no spark plug replacement.
“Really, for us, the only maintenance issues are tires and tire rotation,” he said.
Maintenance costs are $300 less a year than maintaining a gas-powered vehicle, Garrity said.
Also EVs beat ICEs when it comes to license and registration because that “is where you see federal tax credit kick in,” Garrity said.
“Over a five-year period, with tax credits, EV owners are probably going to pay $500-$600 less,” he said.
Martin said it was too early to speak about the long-term lifespan of EVs. “The technology is getting better all the time, but considering the warranty that suggests a long lifespan of the vehicle.”
Manufacturers, such as Kia EVs offer a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty on their EV batteries, Martin said, on Friday.
Batteries can certainly be replaced, he said, but it would be very expensive and probably not cost-effective as compared to ICE batteries, which last about 5 years.
Bottom line, Martin said, “It’ too early to tell what an EV will be like in 20 years or more.”
Garrity said the technology is fairly new, all things considered, and AAA’s research is finding people are concerned about the technology they are still learning about.
Technology and price
The new technology is what got Brian Robey, of Northumberland, interested. He now owns a KIA EV6.
“To me, this technology is still in its infancy,” he said. “I’ve been looking at EVs ever since Tesla became big. I drove one. But the price was excessive.”
Robey, who works in IT, was also interested in Rivian, an electric truck company. “That really interested me, except the price tag. If you want a Rivian truck that can go long-range, it costs upwards of $90,000.”
He’s not alone. AAA research found that half of people who are not interested in an electric vehicle say it is because of the higher purchase price, Garrity said.
“I found out about the Kia EV6,” Robey said. “And I thought it would be something more in my range.”
According to Kelley Blue Book, the Kia EV6 starts at $40,900.
Still, Robey needed to be convinced to buy an EV because of concerns about charging.
Robey’s father, who owned an Audi EV, changed his mind.
“I drove it (the Audi). At first, I did not like it. But after a while, I thought, ‘this is kinda nice. I like this,’” Robey said. “Then, when I got the EV6 I liked it a lot more. What I love about it is, there is just no noise. It’s hard to explain. It’s so smooth. There is no gear shifting. It is instant torque. If you push it down, it goes.
“It’s fun to drive. it’s quiet. I love driving it.”
The fun experience is something Tom Milbrand, of New Berlin, also touts about his EV.
Milbrand and his wife Miriam had been driving a hybrid — a vehicle that uses both electricity and gasoline to decrease gas consumption — since 2012 before switching to an EV.
“We had a lease on a 2021 Niro hybrid since May,” Milbrand said. “When the lease ran out he took out a lease on a Niro EV. We thought to give it a try. My wife drives short distances. We don’t have to worry about the battery charging down.”
He said he loves the good mileage you get out of one charge. They have a charger at home.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I enjoy driving it because you don’t hear the engine rev. You don’t hear the shifting. There is no engine noise and it accelerates amazingly fast.”
Robey said the car seemed to handle winter driving in the Valley OK. He has a charging station at home and said he bought the Kia to drive around town.
“I’m not going to drive it to Florida right now,” he said.
Charging and range
Range anxiety — not knowing where the next charge might come from on a long road trip — is one of the biggest hangups for EV owners and potential buyers.
Automakers are working hard to increase the range capability. Newer models exceed 250 miles on a single charge.
Robey’s Kia, an all-new model in 2022, boasts up to 310 miles.
More organizations nationally are getting the word out about available charging stations, but the offerings in the Valley are sparse. There are seven.
Seventy-five percent of people charge their EV at home, according to AAAs research, and a lot of them never see their vehicle run out of a charge, Garrity said.
While range can be a concern, some businesses — like Montandon-based Patton Logistic’s Group — are finding ways to use the technology.
In late-January 2021, Patton unveiled the addition of five VOLVO VNR electric trucks for operations at its warehouse in Dublin, Virginia.
The semis — the first electric fleet to operate in Virginia — are a partnership with Volvo, company President Steve Patton said on Friday.
In Virginia, the trucks transport goods between Patton’s newly constructed, 251,000-square-foot warehouse and Volvo’s New River Valley manufacturing plant, also in Dublin.
The rigs complete 10 to 12 roundtrips per day in Virginia, averaging about 160 miles per day.
“We ordered five trucks,” Patton said. “Two have been delivered in Virginia, and have been operational since January 2022.”
The trucks delivered are first generation Volvos, Patton said. “The next three will be generation three trucks.”
Those newer generation trucks are expected to get more mileage out of a charge.
Right now, Patton said, the EVs are getting 100 miles per charge. “They were advertised as getting 170 miles per charge, but it turns out we are getting 100 mpc.”
Patton said the long-term benefits of having EVs is significant. “We have real time, real life data on our EV semis,” he said.
“We are saving $22,500 a year in diesel fuel per truck,” he said. The savings have become more important given the rising cost of diesel fuel, now about $4 a gallon.
Another payback is the savings in maintenance, estimated at $12,000 per year per vehicle. “With an EV we don’t have to worry about an oil change and no injectors go bad. No grease points an no transmission fluids. There is just less wear and tear overall.”
Other benefits are driver comfort. “It’s striking how quiet the EV semis are,” Patton said. “It’s like driving a Cadillac car.”
Another benefit, he said is this technology is environmentally friendly.
Patton said there will be an electric-truck hub at company headquarters in Montandon by 2023, too.
No EVs for now
“We have no EVs at the present,” said Matt Walsh, chief operating officer, Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
“We’re not using EVs yet,” he said. “We did a pilot with GM a few years ago where we were able to give our employees a chance to drive an EV for a week. Ten a week for about six months. The vehicles were owned by GM.”
In working with GM, Walsh said, “the two biggest barriers to people in leasing or purchasing EVs was a fear of the technology versus driving a gas-powered car. and second, the fear of not having enough charging stations.”
The pilot was intended to prove that if people try it for some time and get comfortable with it, they are likely to buy one, Walsh said.
The results at Geisinger, at least for now, was that they passed on getting EVs.