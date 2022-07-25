Gas prices continued to fall from a peak of more than $5 earlier this summer, dropping another 10 cents last week.
The average gallon of gasoline in the Susquehanna Valley costs $4.60 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released on Monday.
The average price was $4.70 a week ago, but nearly $1.40 more than the cost at this point last summer, AAA reports.
The cheapest gas prices in the area are in Lewisburg ($4.51) and Mifflinburg ($4.59). Prices are also below the state average in Mount Carmel ($4.58). Other area prices include Milton, $4.64; Selinsgrove, $4.60; Shamokin, $4.61; and Sunbury $4.67.
Modest demand for gas and lower oil prices resulted in pump prices falling again, down 17 cents since last week to $4.35. The average is 63 cents less than a month ago and $1.20 more than a year ago. The steady decline is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel. The price of gas has now fallen every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14.
"Gas prices continue falling coast to coast, with the national average last week declining for the sixth straight week, or 40 days in a row," GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said. "The national average is now down an astounding 70 cents in that timeframe. I have no reason yet to expect the decline won't reach seven straight weeks, as gas stations still have plenty of room to decline as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel."