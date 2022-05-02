Average gasoline prices in the Valley and statewide have risen sharply in the last week, from an average of $4.21 to $4.36 a gallon, according to two energy monitoring services.
A year ago this week, the average price of a gallon was $3.01, according to data compiled by AAA.
Pump prices rose due primarily to the continued high cost of crude oil, said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central Pennsylvania. Fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the main factor influencing crude prices, he said.
Local drivers are feeling the pinch. In Watsontown, Jordan Webb, of Muncy, stood at a pump almost in shock, he said.
"It costs me near $100 a week to fill up my tank," he said, standing next to his pickup truck, which he admits doesn't get great mileage.
"I'm angry. But what are you gonna do?" he said.
It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago, said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. "The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise.
"For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy," he said.
Prices in Pennsylvania were 7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.33 a gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.79 a gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.40 a gallon, a difference of $1.6. The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 a gallon.
The cost of a barrel of crude continued to hover around $100. With the oil price accounting for about 60 percent of pump prices, the national average for a gallon of regular is now $4.19, an increase of seven cents since April 25 and $1.29 more than a year ago.