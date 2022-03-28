Gas prices in the Valley dropped by 6 cents since last week, to an average of $4.33 a gallon, according to AAA's weekly East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Last week, the price of gas was $4.39. One year ago this week, gas cost $3.04. By municipality, the average gas prices are $4.36 in Elysburg; $4.28, Lewisburg; $4.31, Mifflinburg; $4.34, Milton; $4.36, Mount Carmel; $4.33, Selinsgrove; $4.38, Shamokin; and $4.30, Sunbury.
Domestically, gasoline demand has dipped for the second straight week, perhaps due to higher pump prices and consumers altering their driving habits, said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central Pa. The drop in gas demand is contributing to steadier prices. "However, elevated oil prices have slowed that decline, and if prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit," he said.