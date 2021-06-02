SUNBURY — Pennsylvania gas prices fell 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging and now average $3.15 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 14.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 91.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.58 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.59 a gallon. a difference of $1.01/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week and now stands at $3.04. The national average is up 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.06 higher than a year ago.
— THE DAILY ITEM