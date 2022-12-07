Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley are 10 cents cheaper this week at $3.864 per gallon, according to a AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released Tuesday.
This week’s average prices: Susquehanna Valley Average $3.86. Last week a gallon averaged $3.96, and one year ago today, $3.59.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas across Valley municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $3.93; Lewisburg, $3.78; Mifflinburg, $3.75; MIlton, $3.95; Mount Carmel, $3.82; Selinsgrove, $4.03; Shamokin, $3.90; and Sunbury, $3.72.
— RICK DANDES