SUNBURY — The average gasoline price in Pennsylvania has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.84 per gallon on Monday. According to GasBuddy's survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices are 38.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 50.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.93 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.33 on Monday, while the most expensive was $4.65.