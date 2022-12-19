SUNBURY — The average gasoline price in Pennsylvania is now 10 cents a gallon down from the last week, averaging $3.66, according to GasBuddy's survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 35.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $2.86 while the most expensive was $4.46, a difference of $1.60.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.