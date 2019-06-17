Even as drivers hit summer's stride, gas prices across Pennsylvania continue to fall. According to Gasbuddy.com, prices across the state dropped 5.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 19 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
How much do gas prices affect your summer travel plans?
The lowest price in the state today is $2.41 per gallon while the highest is $3.15, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, and now averages $2.67 a gallon.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back a decade:
- June 17, 2018: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
- June 17, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
- June 17, 2016: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
- June 17, 2015: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)
- June 17, 2014: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
- June 17, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)
- June 17, 2012: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
- June 17, 2011: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
- June 17, 2010: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
- June 17, 2009: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
"For the sixth straight week, gasoline prices have declined nationally, a feat not often seen heading into the prime of summer driving season," aid Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "It was a perfect week with every state seeing average gas prices decline versus last Sunday. Gas prices have been and will be unaffected by last weeks' oil tanker attack and we're highly likely to see the national average decline for its seventh straight week barring any curve balls."