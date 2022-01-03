Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.51 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $3.09. The lowest gas prices in the Valley are in Union County, where some are at $3.23
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 a gallon.
The national average is down 9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
— THE DAILY ITEM