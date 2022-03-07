The price of a gallon of gasoline in the Susquehanna Valley reached an all-time high on Monday of $4.23 a gallon according to a AAA East Central Pennsylvania Gas Price Report released on Monday.
Gas prices across the Valley are 44 cents higher this week over last week, according to the report. Pennsylvania’s $4.23 average on Monday was 16 cents higher than the former record of $4.07 which was set in 2008.
The average price for a gallon of gas last year this week in the Susquehanna Valley was $3.02.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline by municipality in the Susquehanna Valley this week, as of Monday, were: $4.21 in Elysburg; $4.13 in Lewisburg; $4.11 in Mifflinburg; $4.38 in Milton; $4.23 in Mount Carmel; $4.24 in Selinsgrove; $4.26 in Shamokin; and $4.18 in Sunbury.
Experts in driver behavior at both AAA and GasBuddy, offered on Monday some suggestions on how to save money and improve fuel efficiency.
Adopting responsible driving practices can contribute to significant savings at the pump and ease the financial strain of higher gas prices, suggested Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central Pennsylvania.
“The easiest and most effective way to increase the fuel economy of any car is to modify driving habits,” he said. “One of the simplest ways to keep your fuel costs lower is to slow down, as speeding drastically decreases how efficiently your vehicle burns fuel.”
To improve vehicle gas mileage, Garrity recommended the following tips.
In your daily drive, he said, "slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph."
Reduce trips and lighten your load. Limit the amount of cargo in your vehicle when possible. Combine errands, and possibly aim to get all of your errands done on one day of the week. Also, consider using the more fuel-efficient vehicle in your household more often.
Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption, Garrity said.
"Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle," he said. "This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel."
Other suggestions included:
— Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine. Even in winter, idling, and warming up an engine is unnecessary and wastes fuel.
— Look ahead. When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.
Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on wet roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
— Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air affect handling and braking, wear more rapidly and can overheat and blowout.
Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy, head of petroleum analysis, Gas Buddy, also had some words to the wise.
De Haan suggested using gas cards and gas station rewards programs to save at the pump.
"You’re wasting gas, and you might not even realize you’re doing it," De Haan said.
Bad driving habits like aggressive braking, speeding, and idling for long periods of time can decrease fuel efficiency by as much as 40 percent, he said.
De Haan echoed Garrity's suggestion about proper tire inflation but also said staying up-to-date on other car maintenance and tracking your driving could help make a tank of gas last as long as possible.