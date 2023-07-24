SUNBURY — Gas prices rose 10 cents per gallon but are still down almost a dollar compared to one year ago, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average price in the Valley early Monday was $3.743 per gallon, up from $3.643 the week of July 17, 2022, and down from $4.603 the week of July 25, 2022.
The national average was three cents higher at $3.59 per gallon.
According to AAA’s report, gas prices in the Valley ranged from $3.676 in Selinsgrove to $3.841 in Milton. The price in Sunbury was 3.69. Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley are 10 cents higher this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.