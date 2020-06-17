Gas prices in the Valley have jumped 12 cents a gallon this week according to AAA's Gas Price report.
The average price locally is now $2.30 per gallon, 20 cents higher than the national average of $2.10. Prices were $2.18 a week ago, but 53 cents lower than this time a year ago when a gallon of fuel was $2.83.
While pump price volatility in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region is low compared to other regions, there were significant pump price jumps on the week. West Virginia ($2.03) and Virginia ($1.86) saw the largest increases at nine cents and seven cents, respectively, followed by Maryland (+7 cents) and Kentucky. New York (+1 cent), which just started to open from COVID-19 lockdowns in the last week, saw the smallest increase.
AAA reports the Valley could see "continued spikes at the pump in the week ahead as demand builds and motorists return to the road in larger numbers."
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
- $2.359 Elysburg
- $2.305 Lewisburg
- $2.269 Mifflinburg
- $2.452 Milton
- $2.268 Mount Carmel
- $2.282 Selinsgrove
- $2.207 Shamokin
- $2.259 Sunbury