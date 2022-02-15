Gas prices are on the rise nationally, across Pennsylvania and in the Valley, due to increased demand and some level of uncertainty over the situation between Russia and the United States regarding Ukraine.
According to two industry leaders — AAA and GasBuddy — the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is up more than a nickel over the past week — to $3.48 — across the nation. GasBuddy reports prices across Pennsylvania are up more than 15 cents over the past month.
AAA reports the national average is up 18 cents more than a month ago and 98 cents more than a year ago.
“It’s pretty high, pretty crazy right now,” said Salangel Noll, of Northumberland, as she put gas into her Jeep on Monday afternoon. “It puts a dent in the wallet, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Pennsylvania’s average sat about 20 cents higher than the national average on Monday at $3.68. The Keystone State ranked seventh nationally, trailing California ($4.70), Hawaii ($4.46) Washington ($3.95), Oregon ($3.94), Alaska and Nevada ($3.80).
“The main culprit behind the recent climb in pump prices continues to be the high cost of crude oil, which is currently staying above $90 per barrel,” Jim Garrity, director of Public Affairs, said in a release Monday. “Moderating winter weather and optimism over a potential fading of the omicron variant have led to an increase in gas demand.”
GasBuddy reported Monday that the highest price for gas in Pennsylvania was $4.49. The lowest price was $3.29 a gallon in Bethlehem.
In the Valley, prices were right around the state average after jumping nine cents since last week.
The lowest prices in the area are in Danville and Selinsgrove, where some stations are at $3.65 a gallon. In Union County, prices were at $3.66 in Mifflinburg, $3.68 in Lewisburg and $3.68 in Sunbury. The highest prices in the area were in Milton and Shamokin, which both had gas at more than $3.70 a gallon.
Andrea Azevedo, of Sunbury, was putting medium-grade gasoline into her vehicle on Monday, an even bigger price tag.
“It’s too high and we’re buying medium grade,” she said. “You can really feel the difference if you use the regular.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 1.6 million barrels to 248.4 million barrels last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand rose from 8.23 million barrels per day to 9.13 million barrels per day. A decrease in total stocks and increased demand have contributed to upward pressure on pump prices, but rising crude prices continue to play the dominant role in pushing pump prices higher. Gas prices could continue to increase as demand grows and crude oil prices remain above $90 per barrel.
According to GasBuddy, gas prices have increased for the seventh week in a row.
“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets.
Tribune Content Agency contributed to this story.